Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. Lowers Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. decreased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,208 shares during the quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,593,000. Vest Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 338,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,219,000 after acquiring an additional 103,403 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. Finally, First Financial Bankshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $6,161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, SVP Janet Link sold 3,442 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total value of $298,765.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,852,248. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $98.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.44.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

SWK traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.34. 1,902,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,187,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a PE ratio of -122.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.25. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.26 and a 1 year high of $104.21.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -469.56%.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

