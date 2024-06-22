First Affirmative Financial Network Boosts Stock Position in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,169 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in TELUS were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $1,100,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,789,027 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $356,033,000 after purchasing an additional 387,561 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth $376,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of TELUS by 15.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 489,969 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 65,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TU traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.76. 2,344,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,656. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $15.35 and a 12-month high of $19.66. The firm has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.73.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Free Report ) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. TELUS had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.282 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 289.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (down previously from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.72.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TELUS

TELUS Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.