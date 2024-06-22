First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BRO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Brown & Brown stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $93.02. 1,921,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,633. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.68 and a fifty-two week high of $93.11.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. Brown & Brown’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is 16.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total transaction of $301,232.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,121,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on BRO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

About Brown & Brown



Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Featured Articles

