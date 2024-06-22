First Affirmative Financial Network Grows Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Danaher were worth $702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on Danaher from $258.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. HSBC raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $6.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $254.96. The company had a trading volume of 6,839,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $254.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $269.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.85.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares in the company, valued at $7,457,798.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,995 shares in the company, valued at $28,908,273.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total value of $1,000,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,457,798.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Featured Stories

