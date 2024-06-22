First Affirmative Financial Network Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in Orange were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Orange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 19,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Orange by 118.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter.

ORAN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $10.22. 1,049,858 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.48. Orange S.A. has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $12.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4523 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%. This is a boost from Orange’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Orange in a research note on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.08.

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; Orange business; Totem; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

