First Affirmative Financial Network Sells 287 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

First Affirmative Financial Network decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF makes up 1.6% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. First Affirmative Financial Network owned 0.20% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGW. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 66,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,035,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA CGW traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $56.05. 21,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,671. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a 200 day moving average of $54.26. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $44.37 and a twelve month high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $979.75 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.90.

About Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.