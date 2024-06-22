First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ) Shares Up 0.1%

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $24.61 and last traded at $24.60. 1,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 43% from the average session volume of 3,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Trading Down 0.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.20 and its 200-day moving average is $23.19.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.12%.

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- Company Profile

first internet bancorp operates as the bank holding company for first internet bank of indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the united states. the company offers savings and money market accounts, non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, brokered deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit.

