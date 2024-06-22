First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Upgraded at Citigroup

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FQVLF. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.33.

Shares of FQVLF stock opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.63. First Quantum Minerals has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $29.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.63.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.34 million. First Quantum Minerals had a positive return on equity of 0.26% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

