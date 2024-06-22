First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Shares Sold by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 44,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.31. 47,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,216. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $41.05 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.23.

About First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

