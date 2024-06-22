First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO) Stock Price Down 0.1%

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $45.85 and last traded at $46.14. 29,820 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 83,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.18.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $855.96 million, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84.

Get First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXO. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 7,979 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $83,525,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund by 650.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

First Trust Financials AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. It seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Financials Index (the Index). The StrataQuant Financials Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Financial AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.