First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV) Trading Down 0.6%

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.89 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 3,830 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.12.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 million, a P/E ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day moving average of $20.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF (BATS:MDEV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned 3.27% of First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF worth $59,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

First Trust Indxx Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Indxx Global Medical Devices ETF (MDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Medical Equipment index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that gives global exposure to the medical equipment industry. MDEV was launched on Jun 22, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

