First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 16.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,530 shares during the quarter. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMBS. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,773,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 68.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 568,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,492,000 after buying an additional 230,895 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,086,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,808,000 after buying an additional 206,876 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 248.3% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 277,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,430,000 after buying an additional 198,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2,025.0% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 175,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,479,000 after buying an additional 167,470 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,802. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

