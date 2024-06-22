Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Shares Bought by MCIA Inc

MCIA Inc lifted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the quarter. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund comprises approximately 0.3% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund alerts:

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE FFC traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $14.38. The company had a trading volume of 76,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,574. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.90 and a 1 year high of $14.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.40 and a 200-day moving average of $14.33.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Increases Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.088 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.19%. This is a positive change from Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 22nd.

(Free Report)

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.