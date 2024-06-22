Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $10.01 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 149,037 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,875 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF makes up 6.7% of Fortitude Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF worth $10,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IDEV. Rock Creek Group LP raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 606,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,841,000 after purchasing an additional 35,543 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 133,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,489,000 after buying an additional 31,651 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 127,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,134,000 after buying an additional 8,372 shares in the last quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 1,314.3% during the fourth quarter. Kickstand Ventures LLC. now owns 120,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 111,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IDEV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. The stock had a trading volume of 870,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,786. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.07. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $55.31 and a 1 year high of $68.78. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

