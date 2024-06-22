Fortitude Family Office LLC Has $283,000 Position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH – Free Report) by 136.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC owned about 0.66% of Simplify Enhanced Income ETF worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HIGH. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $199,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Enhanced Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HIGH traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,587. Simplify Enhanced Income ETF has a 1-year low of $24.28 and a 1-year high of $25.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.50.

About Simplify Enhanced Income ETF

The Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by holding a short-term portfolio of income-producing US Treasurys and utilizing an option spread writing strategy. HIGH was launched on Oct 27, 2022 and is managed by Simplify.

