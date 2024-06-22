Foundation Resource Management Inc. Has $8.26 Million Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 682,634 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust accounts for 1.3% of Foundation Resource Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Foundation Resource Management Inc. owned about 1.46% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 479,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,142 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,724,000 after acquiring an additional 7,498 shares in the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 12,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 279.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 42,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,515 shares during the last quarter. 28.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of PBT stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.75. 80,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,605. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $501.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.14% and a return on equity of 14,549.30%.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.71%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties, including Dune, Sand Hills (Judkins), Sand Hills (McKnight), Sand Hills (Tubb), University-Waddell (Devonian) and Waddell fields in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Stories

