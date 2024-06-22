FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 239,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the quarter. Inscription Capital LLC owned 0.12% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Gerber LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Saxony Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Credit Opportunities alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Barbara J. Fouss purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.40 per share, for a total transaction of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,632. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FS Credit Opportunities Trading Down 0.2 %

FS Credit Opportunities Dividend Announcement

NYSE:FSCO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.40. 332,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,659. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.91. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st.

About FS Credit Opportunities

(Free Report)

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FS Credit Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Credit Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.