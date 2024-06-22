G999 Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.78 (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 22nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $1.78 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, G999 has traded down 1.4% against the dollar. One G999 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.01 or 0.00040478 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00008106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012898 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00010564 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002346 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000723 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

G999 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

