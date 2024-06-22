Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.04

Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.04 and traded as low as $25.61. Galapagos shares last traded at $25.63, with a volume of 65,159 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GLPG shares. StockNews.com lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Galapagos in a report on Thursday, March 28th.

Galapagos Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.51. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 26.25% and a negative return on equity of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $67.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.04 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Galapagos NV will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLPG. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Galapagos by 949.3% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Galapagos during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Galapagos by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Galapagos by 2,317.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galapagos

Galapagos NV, a biotechnology company, develops medicines focusing on oncology and immunology primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's pipeline products comprise GLPG3667 that has completed phase 1b trial; GLPG5101, a CD19 CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in Phase1/2 trial in relapsed/refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma; GLPG5201, a CD19 CAR-T product candidates manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 trial in replapsed/refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and GLPG5301, a BCMA CAR-T product candidate manufactured at point-of-care, currently in phase 1/2 in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.

Further Reading

