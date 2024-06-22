General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI) Shares Down 3%

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) shares fell 3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.72. 14,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 23,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.74.

General Enterprise Ventures Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.75.

General Enterprise Ventures (OTCMKTS:GEVI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter. General Enterprise Ventures had a negative net margin of 1,477.62% and a negative return on equity of 382.83%.

About General Enterprise Ventures

General Enterprise Ventures, Inc, engages in installing large home and facility proactive wildfire prevention systems. It offers CitroTech products for the prevention and spread of wildfires, as well as lumber treatments for fire prevention. The company was formerly known as General Entertainment Ventures, Inc and changed its name to General Enterprise Ventures, Inc in October 2021.

