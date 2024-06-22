GensoKishi Metaverse Price Hits $0.0171 on Exchanges (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. GensoKishi Metaverse has a market capitalization of $4.61 million and approximately $1.91 million worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded down 18.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 269,857,700 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official website is genso.game. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling GensoKishi Metaverse

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

