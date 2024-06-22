Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Position Decreased by Greenfield Savings Bank

Greenfield Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 138.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC lifted its stake in Genuine Parts by 149.0% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genuine Parts

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,589,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,353. The business has a fifty day moving average of $149.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.30. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $126.35 and a fifty-two week high of $170.57. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 30.92%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Stories

