Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilat Satellite Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th.

Get Gilat Satellite Networks alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on GILT

Gilat Satellite Networks Trading Up 0.9 %

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.77. Gilat Satellite Networks has a 52 week low of $4.41 and a 52 week high of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Gilat Satellite Networks (NASDAQ:GILT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Gilat Satellite Networks had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company had revenue of $76.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Gilat Satellite Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 16,667 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 4,567 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 129.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 28,378 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 16,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Gilat Satellite Networks by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 3,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.72% of the company’s stock.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

(Get Free Report)

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions in Israel, the United States, Peru, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Satellite Networks, Integrated Solutions, and Network Infrastructure and Services. The company designs and manufactures ground-based satellite communications equipment; and provides solutions and end-to-end services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilat Satellite Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.