Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN) Announces Dividend of $0.44

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (BATS:GCLN – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.4395 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of GCLN traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $33.83. 1,034 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $13.53 million, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.14.

Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Bloomberg Clean Energy Equity ETF (GCLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies expected to have significant impact on the clean energy industry. Holdings are market-cap weighted and tilted towards those with more relevance to clean energy and decarbonization.

