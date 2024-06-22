Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7028 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of GSID traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- McDonald’s Stock: Balancing Value and Innovation
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/17 – 6/21
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Soars on FDA Approval
Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.