Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID) Increases Dividend to $0.70 Per Share

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (BATS:GSID – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.7028 per share on Friday, June 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GSID traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 387 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.86 million, a PE ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.12.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta International Equity ETF (GSID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of developed markets ex-North American equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSID was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

