Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $561.33

Shares of Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 561.33 ($7.13) and traded as low as GBX 486.14 ($6.18). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 490 ($6.23), with a volume of 40,250 shares.

Gooch & Housego Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £132.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,212.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 553.13 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 561.36.

Gooch & Housego Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a GBX 4.90 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. Gooch & Housego’s payout ratio is 8,125.00%.

Insider Transactions at Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

In other news, insider Gary Bullard purchased 3,000 shares of Gooch & Housego stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 550 ($6.99) per share, for a total transaction of £16,500 ($20,965.69). 21.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers acousto-optic products, such as acoustic-optic modulators, deflectors, frequency shifters, mode lockers, pulse pickers, Q-switches, tunable filters, and RF drivers; crystal optics, including crystals and nonlinear optics, lithium niobate wafers, and periodically-poled lithium niobite; and electro-optics, such as pockels cells, lithium niobate Q-switches, and pockels cell drivers.

