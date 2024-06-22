Grafton Group (LON:GFTU) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $954.17

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.17 ($12.12) and traded as low as GBX 937.50 ($11.91). Grafton Group shares last traded at GBX 956.70 ($12.16), with a volume of 210,774 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,140 ($14.49) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($15.25) price target on shares of Grafton Group in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Grafton Group from GBX 1,000 ($12.71) to GBX 1,100 ($13.98) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,140.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.24, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 964.29 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 955.19.

In related news, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.10), for a total value of £114,240 ($145,158.83). In other news, insider Eric Born bought 3,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,027 ($13.05) per share, for a total transaction of £31,118.10 ($39,540.15). Also, insider David Arnold sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 952 ($12.10), for a total value of £114,240 ($145,158.83). 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building materials, paint, tools, ironmongery, fixings, and accessories, workwear and PPE, and spare parts; materials and plant for mechanical services, heating, plumbing, and air movement; and trade, DIY, and self-build markets with building materials, timber, doors and floors, plumbing and heating, bathrooms, and landscaping products under the Selco, Leyland SDM, Chadwicks, MacBlair, Isero, Polvo, Gunters en Meuser, TG Lynes, and IKH brands.

