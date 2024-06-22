Grassi Investment Management Has $7.81 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 61,499 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 214,443 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 76,410 shares during the period. Robbins Farley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 15,006 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $787,000. Finally, Quantum Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 8.0% in the third quarter. Quantum Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.26.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL traded up $3.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $180.06. The stock had a trading volume of 23,068,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,744,381. The business has a 50-day moving average of $169.61 and a 200-day moving average of $152.06. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $115.35 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.04 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total transaction of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 12,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.19, for a total value of $1,826,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,523.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.92, for a total value of $266,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,727 shares in the company, valued at $663,107.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,958 shares of company stock valued at $22,383,553 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.