Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Gray Television from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital upgraded Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gray Television from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th.

NYSE:GTN opened at $4.91 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $486.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.92, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Gray Television has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $10.69.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. Gray Television had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business had revenue of $823.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is -266.67%.

In other Gray Television news, CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.09 per share, with a total value of $80,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,982,386 shares in the company, valued at $24,127,502.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GTN. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 181,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,060,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after purchasing an additional 386,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,445.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 45,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 42,299 shares in the last quarter. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

