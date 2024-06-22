Greenfield Savings Bank Has $212,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after buying an additional 5,063,767 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 104.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,786,000 after buying an additional 4,492,092 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after buying an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,723,033,000 after buying an additional 3,921,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% in the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $782,581,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $200.35. 36,256,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,136,293. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $201.81 and its 200-day moving average is $200.14. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

