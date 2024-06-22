Greenfield Savings Bank Has $4.26 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 35 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 2.2% of Greenfield Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bey Douglas LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $913,000. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its position in Home Depot by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 15,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,397,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,513 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $253,000. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 8,153 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 56,008 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.18, for a total transaction of $19,332,841.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,503,123.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Home Depot from $299.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Home Depot from $417.00 to $406.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $377.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HD

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of HD stock traded up $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $356.07. 6,596,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,260. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $396.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.11. The company has a market cap of $353.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $337.65 and a 200 day moving average of $352.03.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.02. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,056.67% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.