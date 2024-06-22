Greenfield Savings Bank Purchases 510 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Element Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 8,758,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,624,319. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $44.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

