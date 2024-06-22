Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 328 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Greenfield Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $558,460,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $52,752,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 54.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,790,000 after buying an additional 746,643 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,053,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $268,090,000 after acquiring an additional 700,788 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MET traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 8,228,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,748. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $52.97 and a one year high of $74.68.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.83. MetLife had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.91%.

Several brokerages have commented on MET. StockNews.com raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Argus boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MetLife from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.08.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

