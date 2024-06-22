Greenfield Savings Bank Sells 415 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Greenfield Savings Bank lessened its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,214,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,079,682,000 after buying an additional 346,811 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,585,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,924,000 after purchasing an additional 960,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,501,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $107,358,000 after purchasing an additional 40,999 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 96.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,982,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,693 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,948,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 124,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omega Healthcare Investors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 2,940,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.86. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.53 and a 12 month high of $34.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.12%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 241.44%.

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

