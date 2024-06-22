Greenfield Savings Bank Trims Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Greenfield Savings Bank cut its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,750,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,327,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,294 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,435,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,680,000 after buying an additional 1,488,948 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,654,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,036,982,000 after buying an additional 62,105 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $764,604,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,447,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558,903 shares during the period. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,983,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,592. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $83.10 and a 12 month high of $116.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.91. The company has a market capitalization of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.76.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

