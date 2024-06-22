Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of TIP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.04. 1,022,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,782. The stock has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $106.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.63. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

