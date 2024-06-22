Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 1.0% of Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFA. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.95. 14,477,748 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,428,674. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.39 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

