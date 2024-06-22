Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $238,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 39,254.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,728,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721,124 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 195,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,584,000 after purchasing an additional 167,401 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 250,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,477,000 after purchasing an additional 99,604 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $22,541,000. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $20,054,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $391.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,492,398. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $384.43. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

