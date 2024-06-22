Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,837,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $336.68 and its 200 day moving average is $331.65. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYK. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $372.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $370.58.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Stryker

Stryker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.