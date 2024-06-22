Grin Price Hits $0.0321 (GRIN)

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0321 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a market capitalization of $3.16 million and approximately $113,875.02 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Grin has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,277.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $393.50 or 0.00612155 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.29 or 0.00115573 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00008607 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00036393 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.01 or 0.00258249 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.38 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.64 or 0.00072553 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

GRIN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

