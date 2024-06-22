Grok (GROK) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $59.45 Million

Grok (GROK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Grok has traded down 4.1% against the US dollar. One Grok token can now be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Grok has a market cap of $59.45 million and approximately $7.36 million worth of Grok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Grok Token Profile

Grok’s total supply is 6,596,450,430 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,320,723,100 tokens. Grok’s official Twitter account is @grok_project. Grok’s official website is www.grokcoin.meme.

Buying and Selling Grok

According to CryptoCompare, “Grok (GROK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Grok has a current supply of 6,596,450,430 with 6,320,723,099 in circulation. The last known price of Grok is 0.00945684 USD and is down -6.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $10,946,549.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.grokcoin.meme/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grok directly using U.S. dollars.

