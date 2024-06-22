Guinness Asset Management LTD Acquires 4,136 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,060 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Adobe were worth $24,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADBE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.5% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 375,271 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $191,430,000 after buying an additional 46,365 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter worth about $2,753,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 758,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $386,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 182,503 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 56,350 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total transaction of $47,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total transaction of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Anil Chakravarthy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.00, for a total value of $47,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,829,839. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $510.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $10.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $533.44. The stock had a trading volume of 6,614,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,373,285. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $478.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.08. The firm has a market cap of $238.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 14th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to buy up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

