Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 5,376 shares during the period. KLA makes up 1.0% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in KLA were worth $45,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MWA Asset Management increased its position in shares of KLA by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Price Performance

KLAC stock traded down $13.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $816.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,995,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $744.09 and a 200 day moving average of $670.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $440.15 and a fifty-two week high of $876.55.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $5,953,080.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,399,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KLAC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KLA

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.