Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $20.16 Million Stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Guinness Asset Management LTD lowered its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,890 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 6,410 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $20,162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,266,640 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,209,617,000 after purchasing an additional 648,317 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 143.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 981,284 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $152,177,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 286.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,694 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $92,380,000 after acquiring an additional 441,411 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 1,748.1% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 281,256 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,561,000 after acquiring an additional 266,037 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 16,215.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 266,264 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $41,292,000 after purchasing an additional 264,632 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total value of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,516,241.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,900 shares of company stock valued at $7,362,750 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $227.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $224.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $190.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,343,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,019. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.41 and a 1-year high of $211.96. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $197.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.54.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 36.71% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.29%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

