Guinness Asset Management LTD Has $30.25 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 111,554 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in PayPal were worth $30,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management grew its position in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.61. The company had a trading volume of 18,888,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,969,118. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.40. The firm has a market cap of $63.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

