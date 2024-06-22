Guinness Asset Management LTD Purchases 6,820 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 9.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $38,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meyer Handelman Co. purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter worth $12,324,000. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the first quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 1,547 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in Mastercard by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $531.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $2.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $454.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,062,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,539. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $452.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.57. The company has a market capitalization of $422.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $359.77 and a 1 year high of $490.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total transaction of $50,443,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 300 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.00, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 109,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.78, for a total value of $50,443,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 96,996,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,887,951,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,774,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,251,670,450 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.