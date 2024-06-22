Guinness Asset Management LTD Sells 23,422 Shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX)

Guinness Asset Management LTD trimmed its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 402,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,422 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD owned approximately 0.26% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $4,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 39,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 24,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helix Energy Solutions Group alerts:

Helix Energy Solutions Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HLX traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 16,915,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,662. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.67 and a 52-week high of $12.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -50.43 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Insider Transactions at Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The company had revenue of $296.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. As a group, analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total value of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Helix Energy Solutions Group news, CEO Owen E. Kratz sold 141,879 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.83, for a total transaction of $1,678,428.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,643,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,424,332.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott Andrew Sparks sold 12,000 shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total value of $137,280.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 282,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,332.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,902,501 in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, the East Coast of the United States, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through four segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, Production Facilities, and Shallow Water Abandonment segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.