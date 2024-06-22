Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 168 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $197,820,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 9.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,643,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,141,000 after purchasing an additional 794,784 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,208,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,160,465,000 after purchasing an additional 605,210 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 8,861.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 449,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 444,829 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 5.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,295,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,953,000 after purchasing an additional 368,704 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of AFL traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $89.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,577,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,366. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day moving average is $83.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $90.24.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 27.67%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com raised Aflac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.38.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,522 shares in the company, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total value of $50,904.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,342. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

