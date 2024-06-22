Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Buys 297 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 9,237,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,812. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $142.34 and its 200 day moving average is $149.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.01. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.90 and a twelve month high of $192.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The business had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.77%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on UPS

United Parcel Service Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.