Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in KLA by 35.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the third quarter worth $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in KLA by 71.6% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,024,000 after buying an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in KLA by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,139,000 after buying an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in KLA by 138.8% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC traded down $13.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $816.55. 1,995,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,002. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $440.15 and a 52-week high of $876.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.94 billion, a PE ratio of 42.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $744.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $670.90.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

Insider Activity at KLA

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,136 shares of company stock valued at $24,016,781 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. Barclays upgraded KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on KLA from $625.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on KLA from $685.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on KLA in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on KLA from $750.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $747.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on KLAC

About KLA

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.